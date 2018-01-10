CMT cued up the sixth and final season of Nashville on Thursday and drew the series’ best L+3 numbers since its S5 midseason premiere in early June.

The countrified soap drew 1.6M total viewers and a .8 rating in the demo — a 7% boost in viewership and 20% jump in 18-49 over the previous cycle’s average. It also was the most social entertainment cable series program for the night, according to Nielsen Social.

Watch a preview of this week’s episode below.

Now in its second season on CMT, which picked up the series a month after ABC canceled it suddenly in May 2016, Nashville follows country stars Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) and the Highway 65 family as they strive to keep Rayna Jaymes’ dream alive and pursue their music while juggling relationships, family and the ever-changing industry. Jonathan Jackson, Clare Brown, Sam Palladio and Lennon Stella also star.

Produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, Steve Buchanan and Callie Khouri.