Matt Letscher (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash) is set to co-star in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s drug trafficking saga Narcos. He is a major new cast addition to the series alongside new stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna.

In Season 3, the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar had ended, and the DEA and agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) turned their attention to the powerful Cali Cartel and its four Kings: cartel leader Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar); Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), the brains behind the rise of the of Cali Cartel and Gilberto’s brother; Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann), the on-the-low hitman who runs the Mexican connection and international distribution; and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote), who runs the satellite NYC empire of the Colombian drug network.

In Season 4, Letscher will play James Kuykendal, part of a new team of DEA agents and Colombian police who turn their attention to the Cali Cartel. But this time they have an advantage – ­ a mole in the Cartel.

Letscher recently wrapped a run as Reverse Flash on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash and appeared in features 13 Hours and Her. He’s repped by APA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and McKuin, Frankel Whitehead.