The 49th NAACP Image Awards handed out awards tonight at the Pasadena’s Civic Auditorium. ABC’s black-ish swept the comedy category in television while Power snagged Outstanding Drama. Breakout comedy Girls Trip won for Outstanding Motion Picture and Ava DuVernay took the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Related
NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Photo Gallery

Power star Omari Hardwick won for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, beating out favorite Sterling K. Brown.  Daniel Kaluuya won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Jordan Peele “woke” thriller Get Out. “I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in acting competition!” Kaluuya said during his acceptance speech.

The full list of tonight’s winners can be read below.

Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Motion Picture: Girls Trip

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Outstanding Drama Series: Power

NAACP President’s Award: Danny Glover

NAACP Chairman’s Awards: William Lucy

Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish

Music Makes a Difference Honor: Charlie Wilson

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Outstanding Actor Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Actress Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer, Gifted

Non-televised winners from last night included more honors Get Out and Girls Trip. You can read the complete list here.

From host Anthony Anderson taking jabs at Omarosa in his opening dialogue to Danny Glover getting the NAACP President’s Award for his philanthropic work to ESPN’s Jemele Hill riffing on her Twitter spat with Trump, the ceremony was filled with political talk and social awareness. Read how it all went down in the live blog below.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20185:59 pm

We are less than a minute away from the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards! Stay tuned for our coverage!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:02 pm

It’s showtime! black-ish star Anthony Anderson is taking the stage as host…for the fourth time! Fourth time’s a charm…

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:03 pm

Anderson coming out referring to the NAACP Image Awards as “Oprah For President Headquarters” and taking jabs at Trump.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:07 pm

Anderson jokes that black-ish is the Hillary Clinton of TV because they can’t win an award other than an Image Award.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:09 pm

Anderson takes on Omarosa: “Even Taylor Swift and Kanye West agree they hate Omarosa.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:13 pm

Anthony Anderson brings out Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Angela Robinson and Laverne Cox to talk about Time’s Up and urging people to vote in mid-term elections.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:14 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer, Gifted

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:20 pm

FUN FACT: Octavia Spencer was nominated last year for her supporting role in Hidden Figures. Her Hidden Figures co-star Taraji P. Henson won for Outstanding Actress.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:20 pm

Outstanding actor in a comedy series is up next 

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:20 pm

Anthony Anderson is the favorite of this category 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:21 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:23 pm

Anderson wins for the fourth time, thanking all the women in his life and his son, “who had nothing to do with this”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:24 pm

This marks Anderson’s 4th NAACP Image Award win for his role as patriarch Andre Johnson in black-ish.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:30 pm

Chadwick Boseman (aka T’Challa aka Black Panther) takes the stage for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:31 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:31 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series – Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:31 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – Octavia Spencer, Gifted

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:32 pm

Henson was not present at the ceremony 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:32 pm

Terry Crews and Jay Pharoah (with his spot-on Jay Z impression) take the stage to present Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:33 pm

I’m leaning towards Issa Rae for this one!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:33 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:34 pm

Ross and Anderson are both four-time winners in the comedy acting category 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:35 pm

This is Ross’ 4th win as matriarch Rainbow Johnson in black-ish — and her 7th NAACP Image Award. She previously won for her role in Girlfriends.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:36 pm

Ross leads a brief meditation session as she accepts her award onstage. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:37 pm

“I always wanted to grow up to be a girl on stage in a sparkly dress — I wonder where I got that idea.” Ross in her acceptance speech referring to her mother — and one of the original divas — Diana Ross.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:38 pm

There’s a trend of everyone on stage encouraging people to go out and vote…and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:40 pm

“When we speak up and use our voice, we have so much power. It’s important that we vote.” – Ross during her acceptance speech.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:41 pm

Sonequa Martin-Green and Danai Gurira grace the stage (both looking gorgeous) to present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:41 pm

My money is on Sterling K Brown for outstanding actor in a drama series 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:43 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series – Omari Hardwick, Power

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:43 pm

Hardwick is a first-time winner.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:43 pm

That’s a surprise — was expecting Brown to take that one. He won last year for This Is Us.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:44 pm

Hardwick thanks Common in his accceptance speech calling him his “damn look alike.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:44 pm

Halle Berry taking the stage…looking like she hasn’t aged AT ALL.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:46 pm

Berry says this is the first time the NAACP Image Awards has been on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:47 pm

Berry presents the special “Music Makes a Difference” Honor to music legend Charlie Wilson.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:50 pm

For those of you who don’t know who Charlie Wilson is — he’s the former lead singer of The Gap Band. If you don’t know who The Gap Band is, Google “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”…or the song he is singing right now, “I’m Blessed.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:53 pm

Berry presents the special “Music Makes a Difference Honor” to music legend Charlie Wilson.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:54 pm

For the first time in Image Awards history, the general public was able to vote in 36 core categories. In the past, voting privileges had been reserved for NAACP members only.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:57 pm

Jemele Smith is on stage doing a bit riffing on her interaction with Trump before presenting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:57 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:57 pm

As per last year, Black-ish sweeps up the core comedy categories. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:58 pm

I was rooting for Insecure for this one, but I don’t mind black-ish taking the trophy.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20186:59 pm

“It’s important to see what a beautiful black family looks like on TV” says Ross while accepting the award. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20186:59 pm

Jenifer Lewis hams it up on stage accepting the award and takes the opportunity to promote her book!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:01 pm

Jemele Smith is on stage doing a bit riffing on her Twitter interaction with Trump before presenting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. “The president, he’s doing a fine job.” Of course, she’s referring to the NAACP president Derrick Johnson. 

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:03 pm

Labor union organizer William Lucy is tonight’s recipient of the NAACP Chairman’s Award.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:12 pm

Taking the stage for a musical performance is Andra Day singing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit.” 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:15 pm

Day is now joined on stage by Common to sing “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:16 pm

She has on broken handcuffs as bracelets, in what can only be symbolic to the empowering tone of the song.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:24 pm

NAACP president Derrick Johnson takes the stage to encourage everyone to “take change” and says we must make “democracy work for all.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:27 pm

Johnson uses the call to action to lead into presenting the NAACP President’s Award to Danny Glover.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:30 pm

Glover’s career has spanned over 30 years, with notable roles in films like the Lethal Weapon series, The Color Purple, and Angels In The Outfield, to name a few. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:31 pm

FUN FACT: Last year’s recipient of the President’s Award was John Legend.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:33 pm

Glover is known for wide-reaching community activism and philanthropic efforts with a particular emphasis on advocacy for economic justice, access to health care and education programs in the United States and Africa.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:36 pm

Glover quotes James Baldwin in his acceptance speech: “‘We cannot tell ourselves the truth about our past, we become trapped in it’ — this is especially true about race in America.”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:40 pm

“Labor rights are civil rights.” – Glover during his acceptance speech.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:43 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Drama – Power

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:46 pm

This is Power’s first Image Award win. A visibly surprised creator Courtney Kemp looked to Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for some acceptance speech tips 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:48 pm

The in memoriam segment highlights some major names in the industry including Charlie Murphy, Della Reese, Earle Hyman, Fats Domino, Al Jarreau, Robert Guillaume, Chuck Berry, Dick Gregory, and many others.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:51 pm

And they aptly played Boys II Men’s “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” 

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:52 pm

Outstanding actor in a motion picture is up next…

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:52 pm

Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown up to present Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:52 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:53 pm

Kaluuya is a first time nominee and winner: “You think this is normal, this isn’t normal for me”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:54 pm

“I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in acting competition!” – Kaluuya during his acceptance speech.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:55 pm

“Thank you for making us feel included,” Kaluuya to Get Out director Jordan Peele.

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20187:55 pm

We’ve hit the final stretch. Two more awards to go.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20187:59 pm

WINNER: Outstanding Motion Picture – Girls Trip

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20188:02 pm

Producer Will Packer made sure to show some love to the ladies from Haiti and Africa 

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20188:05 pm

We’ve reach the end, almost on time. 

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20188:05 pm

The final award of Entertainer of the Year is being presented by the lovely Mary J. Blige!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20188:05 pm

WINNER: Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20188:06 pm

Can you believe this is DuVernay’s first win!

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20188:06 pm

“I’m a director! I shouldn’t be up here!” – said DuVernay upon accepting the award.

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20188:09 pm

DuVernay is shouting out a glorious list of black creators in film and television before giving love to Black Panther and her own A Wrinkle in Time. “This is our time! We can say we were here when it was happening!”

Amanda N'Duka January 15, 20188:11 pm

DuVernay’s impassioned speech was the perfect way to end an award ceremony celebrating Black excellence on MLK’s day.  “Have the dream, live the dream”

Dino-Ray Ramos January 15, 20188:12 pm

And that’s a wrap! Thanks for following our live coverage of the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards!