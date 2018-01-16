The 49th NAACP Image Awards handed out awards tonight at the Pasadena’s Civic Auditorium. ABC’s black-ish swept the comedy category in television while Power snagged Outstanding Drama. Breakout comedy Girls Tripwon for Outstanding Motion Picture and Ava DuVernay took the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.
Power star Omari Hardwick won for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, beating out favorite Sterling K. Brown. Daniel Kaluuya won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Jordan Peele “woke” thriller Get Out. “I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in acting competition!” Kaluuya said during his acceptance speech.
The full list of tonight’s winners can be read below.
Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay
Outstanding Motion Picture: Girls Trip
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Outstanding Drama Series: Power
NAACP President’s Award: Danny Glover
NAACP Chairman’s Awards: William Lucy
Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish
Music Makes a Difference Honor: Charlie Wilson
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Actor Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish
From host Anthony Anderson taking jabs at Omarosa in his opening dialogue to Danny Glover getting the NAACP President’s Award for his philanthropic work to ESPN’s Jemele Hill riffing on her Twitter spat with Trump, the ceremony was filled with political talk and social awareness. Read how it all went down in the live blog below.
Anthony Anderson brings out Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Angela Robinson and Laverne Cox to talk about Time’s Up and urging people to vote in mid-term elections.
“I always wanted to grow up to be a girl on stage in a sparkly dress — I wonder where I got that idea.” Ross in her acceptance speech referring to her mother — and one of the original divas — Diana Ross.
For those of you who don’t know who Charlie Wilson is — he’s the former lead singer of The Gap Band. If you don’t know who The Gap Band is, Google “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”…or the song he is singing right now, “I’m Blessed.”
Jemele Smith is on stage doing a bit riffing on her Twitter interaction with Trump before presenting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. “The president, he’s doing a fine job.” Of course, she’s referring to the NAACP president Derrick Johnson.
Glover is known for wide-reaching community activism and philanthropic efforts with a particular emphasis on advocacy for economic justice, access to health care and education programs in the United States and Africa.
The in memoriam segment highlights some major names in the industry including Charlie Murphy, Della Reese, Earle Hyman, Fats Domino, Al Jarreau, Robert Guillaume, Chuck Berry, Dick Gregory, and many others.
DuVernay is shouting out a glorious list of black creators in film and television before giving love to Black Panther and her own A Wrinkle in Time. “This is our time! We can say we were here when it was happening!”