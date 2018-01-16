The 49th NAACP Image Awards handed out awards tonight at the Pasadena’s Civic Auditorium. ABC’s black-ish swept the comedy category in television while Power snagged Outstanding Drama. Breakout comedy Girls Trip won for Outstanding Motion Picture and Ava DuVernay took the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Power star Omari Hardwick won for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, beating out favorite Sterling K. Brown. Daniel Kaluuya won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Jordan Peele “woke” thriller Get Out. “I don’t think you’re allowed to beat Denzel Washington in acting competition!” Kaluuya said during his acceptance speech.

The full list of tonight’s winners can be read below.

Entertainer of the Year: Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Motion Picture: Girls Trip

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Outstanding Drama Series: Power

NAACP President’s Award: Danny Glover

NAACP Chairman’s Awards: William Lucy

Outstanding Comedy Series: black-ish

Music Makes a Difference Honor: Charlie Wilson

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Outstanding Actor Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Actress Motion Picture: Octavia Spencer, Gifted

Non-televised winners from last night included more honors Get Out and Girls Trip. You can read the complete list here.

From host Anthony Anderson taking jabs at Omarosa in his opening dialogue to Danny Glover getting the NAACP President’s Award for his philanthropic work to ESPN’s Jemele Hill riffing on her Twitter spat with Trump, the ceremony was filled with political talk and social awareness. Read how it all went down in the live blog below.