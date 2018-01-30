It’s taken years for Duncan Jones’ Mute to percolate, and now ahead of its February 23 release on Netflix comes the first glimpse at the Moon and Source Code helmer’s passion project, a sci-fi thriller set in Berlin in the year 2052.

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Leo, a bartender unable to speak from a childhood accident who is searching for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life. He eventually gets mixed up with Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd) and Duck (Justin Theroux), irreverent U.S. Army surgeons on a mission all their own, in a story that plays out in the visually stunning, borderline dystopian city that from the trailer evokes Blade Runner but somehow edgier.

Duncan co-wrote the script with Michael Robert Johnson.

Stuart Fenegan is producer, and Charles J.D. Schissel and Trevor Beattie are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.