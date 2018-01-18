Rock’n’roll legend Nancy Wilson has joined Global Road Entertainment’s limited music drama series Muscle Shoals as Executive Music Producer via her Roadcase Productions shingle, and Emmy-nominated Bettina Gilois (Bessie) has signed on to write the drama, which is in development, based on Rick Hall’s autobiography The Man From Muscle Shoals: My Journey from Shame to Fame.

Muscle Shoals hails from Johnny Depp and Christie Dembrowski’s Infinitum Nihil, Richard Branson’s Virgin Produced, and Joshua D. Maurer and Alixandre Witlin’s City Entertainment. It’s inspired by the true-life roller-coaster story of legendary record producer, songwriter, publisher and musician Hall, founder of the modern day “Muscle Shoals Sound,” and his Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Under Hall’s vision and inspiration, Muscle Shoals became the epicenter for recording some of the most iconic songs in history with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Percy Sledge, Otis Redding, Clarence Carter, and Arthur Alexander.

Depp, Dembrowski and Bobby DeLeon of Infinitum Nihil, Jason Felts, Justin Berfield and Rene Rigal at Virgin Produced, and Joshua D. Maurer, and Alixandre Witlin’s City Entertainment are serving as executive producers and Geoff Bywater of Roadcase Productions is serving as Music Executive Producer. Greg “Freddy” Camalier, who directed the documentary Muscle Shoals which premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, is also serving as executive producer.

Wilson is one of the most celebrated musicians in the history of rock’n’roll. A guitar virtuoso from the age of 10, Wilson and her sister Ann led the multi-platinum rock group, Heart, which went on to sell 35 million records. She has co-written classic rock songs including “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” and “Straight On.” As a film composer, her credits include Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire, Say Anything, Elizabethtown and Vanilla Sky.

Gilois received an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing of a TV movie for HBO’s Bessie. The film earned 12 Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Television Movie. Her other writing credits include Disney’s McFarland USA and Glory Road and Lifetime’s The Lost Wife of Robert Durst. She’s repped by APA, Manage-ment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.