Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is home recuperating from a back injury suffered in a sailing accident, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Murdoch sent an email to 21st Century Fox’s senior leadership on Friday, informing them of the accident. He said that he would be working from home in the coming weeks, while he recovers from the painful injury.

Vanity Fair reported that the 86-year-old Murdoch was hurt while vacationing on son Lachlan Murdoch’s yacht in the Caribbean shortly after the New Year’s holiday. The injury resulted in a hospitalization.

The timing comes as 21st Century Fox is in the midst of a planned $52.4 billion sale of film and television assets to Disney.