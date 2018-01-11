While actresses over 50 might find challenges in Hollywood, in the UK they continue to break down the wall for those over 50.

“I have no plans to stop, just like Judi Dench,” said Lesley Manville today at TCA about her career. Manville stars in the second season of BritBox’s comedy series Mum this year, and audiences can watch as Daniel Day Lewis’ fierce fashion house sister in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie Phantom Thread.

Mum follows Cathy (Manville), a mother who is about to clock 60 and who deals with life’s crossroads in the wake of her husband’s death and turns a new leaf. She’s also surrounded by a zany family who she contends with. “She’s the steady center,” says the actress who beamed into the Langham Hotel in Pasadena today via satellite from London.

“There’s an unusual love story about two people over 60 who are finding their romantic feet again,” said Manville.

Elderly love, and falling back into it, is a topic that resonates. Back in 2009, Nancy Meyers’ Meryl Streep-Alec Baldwin comedy It’s Complicated centered around a divorced couple who secretly start seeing each other again, and fall back in love. The feature spoke to many and grossed close to $220M at the global box office. Last year Debra Winger continued her return to the big screen opposite Tracy Letts in a similar themed older adult love story Lovers from A24.

The first season of Mum won the BAFTA Television Craft Award for Best Comedy Writing for the show’s creator Stefan Golaszewski and a BAFTA TV Award nom for Manville for Female Performance in a Comedy.

Mum returns to TV this spring. BritBox is ITV and BBC’s streaming service which makes programs from the U.K. promptly available to those around the world after their airing.