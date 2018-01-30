EXCLUSIVE: After successfully launching a new docuseries featuring eight young adults on summer beach vacation with Floribama Shore, Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano and MTV are taking the format to the wintertime with Winter Break: Hunter Mountain.

The eight-episode new series from Salsano and her 495 Prods. will premiere February 27 at 10:30 PM in the U.S., followed by an international rollout.

In Winter Break, “the party moves from the beach to the mountains.” Set in the idyllic ski resort of Hunter Mountain, the show documents the lives of eight twenty-somethings who ski and snowboard and mingle with other likeminded singles as well as the impact their winter together has on their lives. (watch a promo below)

495 Prods. founder & CEO Salsano and Drew Tappon executive produce.

This is the third new docureality series at MTV for Salsano under the new overall deal with Viacom, which she signed a year ago.

It joins Floribama Shore, which has been a ratings and pop culture success for MTV and was recently renewed for a second season, and the upcoming return of Salsano’s original MTV series about an octet of singles, Jersey Shore, with a new installment, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Family Vacation was announced during the November premiere of Floribama Shore, which ranked as MTV’s highest rated new series debut in over three years.

Winter Break: Hunter Mountain’s cast members include Taylor James (TJ) Angus, Rutland, MA; Jeffrey Brewer (J. Brew), Manchester, NH; Alessandra Camerlingo, Blairstown, NJ; Jillian Metz, Manalapan, NJ; Alex Shinder (Sheen), Hoboken, NJ; Taylar Shinn, Oroville, CA; Marc Vinda, Bergenfield, NJ; and Carissa Witham, Waterbury, CT.