MSNBC has promoted two of its veteran producers Colleen King and Tina Urbanski to executive producer.
MSNBC president Phil Griffin announced the move in an internal note to staff.
King is moving from senior producer of The 11th Hour to executive producer with former 11th Hour EP Pat Burkey focusing on Deadline: White House and working with Brian Williams on breaking news coverage.
Urbanski takes on the role of co-executive producer at Hardball following the retirement of current co-ep and 19-year MSNBC veteran Ann Klenk.
You can read Griffin’s memo in full below:
Team,
I am thrilled to announce the promotions of two of our best, Colleen King and Tina Urbanski, to executive producer.
Colleen now helms The 11th Hour as executive producer. A key member of the 11th Hour family since the program’s inception, she helped grow the broadcast with Pat Burkey from a 30-minute “pop-up” to the #1 cable news program at 11 o’clock. As a senior producer, Colleen worked across the network on many of our shows and specials, including Hardball, Morning Joe, The 11th Hour and our 2016 election coverage.
With Colleen managing The 11th Hour, Pat will be focusing on Deadline: White House, and will continue working with Brian Williams on breaking news coverage.
Tina takes on the role of co-executive producer at Hardball, continuing her fantastic work alongside fellow co-EP Court Harson. She first joined us here at MSNBC in 2002 as an assistant to Chris Matthews, quickly rising through the ranks. While at Hardball, Tina produced memorable interviews with U.S. presidents, politicians and top newsmakers both in-studio and at remote locations around the world, helping the program to become a staple in our primetime lineup. She was also an important member our 2016 presidential election team, bringing our coverage to life as a senior producer on the campaign trail, from debates to party conventions.
Tina and Court take the reins at Hardball as current co-executive producer Ann Klenk retires after 19 years with NBC family. Ann is a core member of the MSNBC team, and her spirit and dedication are unparalleled. We wish her the best in all her future endeavors.
Please join me in congratulating both Colleen and Tina on their new roles.