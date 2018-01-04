MSNBC has promoted two of its veteran producers Colleen King and Tina Urbanski to executive producer.

MSNBC president Phil Griffin announced the move in an internal note to staff.

King is moving from senior producer of The 11th Hour to executive producer with former 11th Hour EP Pat Burkey focusing on Deadline: White House and working with Brian Williams on breaking news coverage.

Urbanski takes on the role of co-executive producer at Hardball following the retirement of current co-ep and 19-year MSNBC veteran Ann Klenk.

You can read Griffin’s memo in full below: