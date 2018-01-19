Grey’s Anatomy alumna Tessa Ferrer is set as a series regular opposite Jack Huston in Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s breakout series Mr. Mercedes. Production begins next month in Charleston, SC, on the Sonar Entertainment-produced Stephen King adaptation.

The second season will be based on King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and End of Watch.

AT&T Audience Network

Season 1 followed a demented killer Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway) who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

Ferrer will play Cora Babineau, wife of Dr. Felix Babineau (Huston) and head of marketing at a major pharmaceutical corporation, who’s even more ambitious than she is beautiful. If her husband has a genius for manipulating people from the inside out as he reaches into their brains and rewires them, Cora has a genius for influencing people from the outside in. Her beauty, brains and force of will, judiciously softened with poise and extreme charm, make her a formidable saleswoman, of whatever she’s peddling.

Ferrer is onscreen in Blumhouse’s Insidious 4: The Last Key. On TV, she played the series regular role of Leah Murphy on Grey’s Anatomy and recurred on CBS’ Extant and FXX’s You’re the Worst. Ferrer is repped by Lasher Group, CAA & Surpin, Mayersohn & Coghill.

Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes will air this summer on AT&T Audience Network.