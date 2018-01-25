EXCLUSIVE: Is a surprise twist for MoviePass coming out of the Sundance Film Festival where they announced they would be co-acquiring indie movies, such as The Orchard’s American Animals, some of the monthly movie ticket’s subscribers learned today that their app and cards no longer work at certain AMC venues, i.e. the Empire 25 in New York City. See tweets below.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we no longer work with this theater. We hope to partner with them again. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) January 25, 2018

Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth celebrate their momentous achievement with MoviePass Outside AMC 25. Drew Osumi

From what Deadline has gathered, it’s not AMC turning off the spigot, rather it appears to be coming from the MoviePass side. The MoviePass debit Master Card is accepted by any and all venues that are listed on the ticket agency’s mobile app. Essentially, MoviePass will no longer cover ticket purchases at certain big market AMC theaters such as the Empire 25 in NYC, the Universal City Walk, AMC Loews Boston Common and the AMC Century Plaza. It’s not as though MoviePass won’t work at other AMC venues. Note, MoviePass doesn’t cover ArcLight Cinemas, Landmark Theateres or iPic, and that doesn’t have to do with the exhibitor, but largely the high ticket price point of these theaters, and what MoviePass is willing to cover.

CEO Mitch Lowe issued the following statement about the latest MoviePass outage as many took to Twitter to complain: “As of today, you’ll find a small handful of theaters are no longer available on our platform. Our number one goal as a company is to provide an accessible price-point for people to enjoy films the way they’re meant to be seen: on the big screen. Many exhibitors have been receptive to this mission, and we’re excited to keep working with theater chains that are closely aligned with our customer service values.

As we continue to strive for mutually-beneficial relationships with theaters, the list of theaters we work with is subject to change. We advise customers to always double check the MoviePass app for the most up-to-date list of participating theaters.”

MoviePass insiders have informed Deadline that the movie ticket service covers over $2M in ticket sales weekly to AMC.

When reached for comment, AMC would not return calls. However, this was tweeted out by their customer service Twitter handle:

Some of our guests say MoviePass may be blocking the use of their service at a handful of AMC locations. AMC has not restricted MoviePass acceptance at our theatres, nor have we heard from MoviePass about this. MoviePass customers should contact MoviePass for clarification. — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) January 25, 2018

Since MoviePass’ relaunch late last summer, the movie ticket agency has had rocky relationship with AMC. Initially, the world’s largest exhibitor tried to block MoviePass, but came around to accepting them. AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a November earnings conference call, “”MoviePass paid AMC, according to our records, $11.88 for each and every ticket that it purchased for our mutual guest. That’s quite a gap, $9.95 a month versus $11.88 a visit. I must point out that’s very gracious of them and we appreciate their business, but I think it’s also important to make clear that despite claims they’ve made to the contrary, AMC has absolutely no intention, I repeat no intention, of sharing any – I repeat, any, of our admissions revenue or our concessions revenue with MoviePass.”

Earlier today, MarketWatch announced, that MoviePass parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. filed a $400M shelf registration with the SEC on Thursday. In its filing, the company said it will, “from time to time” sell in one or more offerings up to $400M in any combination of stock, preferred stock, warrants, units and subscription rights. HMNY closed at $8.93 today, -2.4%. Current market cap on HMNY is just over $214M.