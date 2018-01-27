Dear Members, This afternoon, the Board of Governors approved the next phase in our Standards of Conduct initiative. This document outlines how individuals may report claims of workplace misconduct by Academy members in violation of our standards. You can review the document. The Academy’s goal is not to be an investigative body, but rather ensure that when a grievance is made, it will go through a fair and methodical process. This process will determine whether a claim will be brought to the Board for possible action regarding membership status. Since the depth of this issue came to light, our Board members and staff, led by Governor and Academy Officer David Rubin, have spent countless hours speaking with experts, gathering information, and weighing options to get us where we are today. This is a difficult time and a challenging process that will not be solved overnight. Our work continues and will require us to be nimble and refine our procedures as times demand. This is only a small step towards the larger goal of encouraging workplace environments that support creativity, equality, and respect, and align with the Academy’s mission. If you have questions, please reach out to our Membership Department at membership@oscars.org or 310.247.3001. All best,

Dawn Hudson

Academy CEO STANDARDS OF CONDUCT

AND

PROCESS FOR SUBMITTING CLAIMS

OF MISCONDUCT

STANDARDS OF CONDUCT FOR

Academy membership is a privilege offered to only a

select few within the global community of filmmakers.

In addition to achieving excellence in the field of

motion picture arts and sciences, members must also

behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of

respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive

environment that fosters creativity. The Academy asks

that members embrace their responsibility to affirm

these principles and act when these principles are

violated. There is no place in the Academy for people

who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner

that violates recognized standards of decency. The

Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse,

harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender,

sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age,

religion, or nationality. The Board of Governors

believes that these standards are essential to the

Academy’s mission and reflective of our values.

If any member is found by the Board of Governors to

have violated these standards or to have compromised

the integrity of the Academy by their actions, the Board

of Governors may take any disciplinary action

permitted by the Academy’s Bylaws, including

suspension or expulsion.

The Academy’s Board of Governors may take any

action regarding a member’s status, as authorized under

Academy bylaws. The Academy may be notified of an

alleged violation of its Standards of Conduct through a

claims process, which will be fair, prompt and impartial

for both the claimant and the subject of the

claim. While the Academy does not initiate

investigations, substantiated claims regarding a

member’s conduct, based on firsthand observation or

experience, will be guided by the following process:

1. Written claims may be submitted using an online

form linked to a secure website available on Oscars.org

(currently in development – launching summer 2018).

2. A telephone claim will be taken by the Academy’s

Membership Department (310.247.3001) provided

that the claimant permits it to be recorded in order to

ensure accuracy. However, the Academy may require a

claim be made in writing before processing further.

3. The claimant’s allegations must be substantiated

by clear evidence of behavior that

violates the Academy’s Standards of Conduct. Such

substantiation could include any of the following

evidence: 1) the violation was witnessed by another; 2)

the violation was reported to another, after the event

occurred; 3) the violation was memorialized in writing

after the incident occurred; 4) the violation is part of an

established pattern by the same member; 5) following

the violation, the claimant experienced verifiable

changes in their mental, emotional or physical wellbeing.

Qualifying claims will be forwarded by the Membership

Department to the Academy’s Membership and

Administration Committee.

4. The Academy will protect the confidentiality of

claims to the extent possible.

5. When claims are brought to the Membership and

Administration Committee for review, the committee

may:

a. Decide to take no action.

b. Notify the subject of the claim in writing, at the

member’s current address on file with the

Membership Department, and provide the

member with an opportunity to respond in writing

within 10 business days.

6. Once the subject of a claim has been notified, and

the time frame for response has passed, the

Membership and Administration Committee will

review the full complaint in a timely manner and may:

a. Decide to take no action.

b. Inform the Board of remedial measures that

don’t require Board approval.

or

c. If the matter is deemed serious

enough, refer it to the Board of Governors. Only

the Board can make the final determination on

whether to suspend or expel a member.

7. The member and claimant will be informed in writing

of any final decision of the Committee or the Board.

The member shall be entitled to appeal the decision,

within 10 business days, in writing to the Board c/o the

Academy’s President or Secretary.

8. The Board of Governors retains its independent duty

and authority as outlined in the bylaws to address and

take action on any matter, whether submitted by the

process outlined above or not, related to a member’s

status and to enforce the Academy’s Standards of

Conduct.

