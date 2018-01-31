Motion Content Group, the WPP-backed programming division, is to bolster its drama activity after striking a scripted development deal with Canadian broadcaster CHCH. It builds on the two company’s deals for shows such as Western horror Wyonna Earp and crime drama The Pinkertons.

The two companies are to develop, produce and distribute a slew of high-quality Canadian dramas with international appeal. They will work directly with writers as well as third party producers as they look for premium returnable series.

CHCH, which operates channels including Channel Zero, operates in Hamilton and the surrounding Halton and Niagara regions of Southwestern Ontario.

It is Motion Content Group’s latest move into scripted television. The company, which produces international entertainment formats such as ITV2’s Love Island and C4’s The Jump, has co-produced British dramas such as ITV’s Cilla and Sky’s The Last Dragonslayer.

The business, which is based in London and Los Angeles and run by GME boss Richard Foster, owns stakes in a number of production companies including 24 producer Imagine Entertainment, Midnight in Paris producer Mediapro and House of Cards indie Media Rights Capital.

The CHCH initiative is being overseen by Jennifer Chen, Vice President of Programming for CHCH, and Tony Moulsdale, Global Director of Programming for Motion Content Group.

“Motion is committed to developing new funding models which bring premium content to the international market and which support our broadcast partner’s programming ambitions,” said Moulsdale. “This deal builds on the success of our previous deals with CHCH on The Pinkertons and Wyonna Earp.“

“This collaboration will unlock great opportunities for Canadian content-creators, and we’re looking to work with new talent as well as world-leading established writers,” added Chen.