Mosheh Oinounou has been named executive producer of the CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor. He’s replacing Steve Capus, who is stepping down in the coming weeks, and “will be exploring other opportunities within CBS following this transition, CBS News said.

Since joining CBS News in 2011, Oinounou served on the management team that created CBSN, becoming the first executive producer of the 24/7 live, streaming news service in 2014. More recently, Oinounou oversaw CBSN: On Assignment, a docu-style, newsmagazine primetime series for CBS network last summer. He contributed to the launch of CBS This Morning when he joined as a senior producer for that program in 2011.

Mosheh’s hire seeks to “take further advantage of opportunities across CBS Interactive as well as other platforms,” CBS News chief David Rhodes said of the EP change. “We also look forward to tapping into his experience producing fast-paced, political breaking news as we enter the midterms and prepare for the next presidential election cycle.”

Oinounou, meanwhile, promised to make the newscast “even more relevant in the 24/7 digital world.”

Capus, meanwhile, will now explore other opportunities within CBS, the news division said.

Capus, CBS News executive editor as well as EP of the CBS Evening News, had been asked to oversee the launch of the Glor-anchored iteration. Capus has been with CBS News since 2014 after more than two decades at NBC News.

Oinounou joined CBS News in 2011 as a senior producer of its morning program, where he oversaw Washington and political coverage; he later helped coordinate daily coverage out of New York.

In 2014 Oinounou was brought in to help manage the launch of CBSN, the 24/7 live streaming network news service of which he became its first executive producer. He oversaw daily editorial coverage and CBSN’s expansion to seven days a week, including the integration and launch of the CBS Weekend News on the broadcast network.

Prior to joining CBS News, Oinounou served as the international editor for Bloomberg Television where he managed foreign news coverage.

Before Bloomberg Television, Oinounou was a producer and researcher at Fox News Channel for Fox News Sunday. He also served as a Capitol Hill producer and an embedded campaign reporter for Fox News Channel, covering the 2008 presidential campaigns of Rudy Giuliani and John McCain.