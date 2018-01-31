More/Medavoy has signed a pair of series creators. Kit Williamson is the creator, director, and star of the Daytime Emmy-nominated dark comedy webseries EastSiders, which is currently streaming all of its three seasons on Netflix. Also repped by Buchwald, Williamson’s other credits include a recurring arc on the last two seasons of AMC’s Mad Men, and appearances on shows like The Good Wife, Public Morals, and Bravo’s Odd Mom Out. In addition, the management company has added Rebel series creator Amani Walker to its client roster. The show, which aired on BET, is exec produced by John Singleton, developed from a spec script by Walker. She also created BET’s first digital series, I Need A Rebel, a six episode companion piece for the series, and has optioned scripts to Teen Nick, ABC Family (now Freeform), and Starz.

REX/ Shutterstock

Actress Kelsey Scott, whose credits include ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder and the webseries Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, has signed Abrams Artists Agency for representation. She co-stars in the upcoming biopic, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar, which premieres on Lifetime February 3. Scott, who will continue to be repped by The Green Room, also appeared in the Oscar Best Picture film, 12 Years A Slave.