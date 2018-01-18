Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Lab and short-film alum Reinaldo Marcus Green makes his feature directorial debut with Monsters and Men, the timely drama that is having its world premiere Friday in the U.S. Dramatic Competition lineup at the Sundance Film Festival. The pic, about the aftermath of a police shooting in Brooklyn’s Bed–Stuy neighborhood, is bowing at 12:15 PM at the Eccles Theater — the same slot as the 2012 Sundance breakout Beasts of the Southern Wild.

The Deadline hot title interweaves a story told through the eyes of the bystander who filmed the act, a black police officer and a high-school baseball phenom inspired to take a stand, showing the impact of racism and violence on a community. Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Anthony Ramos, Nicole Beharie, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Chante Adams and Rob Morgan star.

The pic is produced by Elizabeth Lodge Stepp, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Luca Borghese and Josh Penn, the latter of whom was in fact a producer on Beasts of the Southern Wild as well as last year’s Sundance breakout Patti Cake$. That film’s Noah Stahl is executive producer with Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi and Charles Miller.

