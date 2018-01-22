NEON, which already made waves at the Sundance Film Festival when 30WEST announced it was acquiring a majority stake in the upstart distributor, has just acquired domestic rights to Monsters And Men. The drama written and directed by first-timer Reinaldo Marcus Green bowed Friday in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

The deal was negotiated by the company and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Terms were not disclosed.

The plot interweaves the story of what happens in the aftermath of a police shooting in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood told through the eyes of the bystander who filmed the act, a black police officer and a high school baseball phenom inspired to take a stand, showing the impact of racism and violence on a community.

The cast includes John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Chanté Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nicole Beharie, Rob Morgan and Cara Buono.

Elizabeth Lodge Stepp and Josh Penn of The Department of Motion Pictures, Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev and Luca Borghese produced. Executive producers are Sight Unseen’s Leonid Lebedev and Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi, Charles Miller and The Department of Motion Pictures’ Noah Stahl.

Sight Unseen fully financed.