Deadline’s Sundance Series filmmaker panels wrap today with Monster, the debut feature film of top music video helmer Anthony Mandler. It comes ahead of the drama’s world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival, where it bows tomorrow at the Eccles.

Mandler will join Deadline’s Dominic Patten at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street to discuss the film, bringing along castmembers Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Ehle, A$ap Rocky and Paul Ben-Victor; co-screenwriter Radha Blank; producers Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron J Gilbert and Mike Jackson; and executive producer John Legend.

Based on the YA novel by Walter Dean Myers, the film adapted by Blank, bright, sensitive 17-year-old who stands trial for acting as a lookout during the lethal armed robbery of a Harlem bodega. An honors student and aspiring filmmaker, now he’s seen as just another young black criminal. But Steve and his lawyer declare his innocence and attempt to defy the odds in a bid to win his freedom.

Jennifer Hudson and Tim Blake Nelson also star, and executive producers include rapper Nas, Wright,

Check out the the livestream of the conversation above.

The Stella Artois & Deadline Sundance Series presents live Q&A discussions with directors, actors and industry leaders at Sundance 2018.