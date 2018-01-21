As the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement continues to gain momentum in Hollywood, so does the issue of gender pay disparity. More than that, the issue of race and gender pay disparity has surfaced. Actress and comedian Mo’Nique, not afraid to be outspoken, recently called out Netflix for an offer that was considerably less than her comedian colleagues.

The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram with a video saying, ” I am asking that you stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias. I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million.”

She then pointed out that after a renegotiation, Schumer’s deal was upped to $13 million. Netflix also pointed out that Rock and Chappelle are legends.

Mo’Nique sked the streaming giant about the pay gap between her and Schumer and she said they responded, “Well, we believe that’s what Mo’Nique will bring. We said, ‘What about my résumé?’ They said, ‘We don’t go off of résumés.'”

After she asked Netflix “What is about Amy Schumer?” They responded that she has sold out Madison Square Garden and had a huge summer movie to which Mo’Nique said, “Is that not Amy Schumer’s résumé?”

According to the video, Mo’Nique said that the streaming giant thought of her as a legend to which she said,”Why shouldn’t I get what the legends are getting?”

Shortly after, actress and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, who is a black woman and a member of the LGBTQ community, tweeted at Mo’Nique saying, “Thank you for speaking out, [Netflix] offered me less than half of your $500k. I was offended but found another home.” The other home being Epix.

Mo’Nique took to Instagram again this morning in another video after learning of Syke’s even wider pay gap asked, “How is that Wanda Sykes and Mo’Nique together, these two black women who have 50-plus years in the comedy game, be offered $750,000 between the both of us and Amy Schumer get $13 million?”

She said that this is nothing against Schumer, because “if she was able to get that, then she was supposed to.”

She reiterated that she and Sykes are two black female comedians with 50-plus years of experience at the top of their game and were offered $750,000 by Netflix. She ended saying, “Make that make sense.”

The news comes after reports of another instance of alleged gender pay disparity between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams when director Ridley Scott gathered them together over the Thanksgiving holiday to reshoot scenes for the film with Christopher Plummer that had originally been shot with Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the pic after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual harassment.