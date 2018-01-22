Mitchell Gossett is embarking on a new phase of his career, joining Industry Entertainment Partners as a manager.

He was formerly with CESD Talent Agency, exiting as SVP of the Talent Divisions in Los Angeles and New York. Before that, he began his career as a manager running his own shingle, Gossett Entertainment Management, rising to become a talent agent at UTA, and then CESD.

Gossett has guided the careers of actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Dylan Minette, Michael B. Jordan, Darren Criss, Kiernan Shipka, Seann William Scott, Lucy Hale, Demi Lovato, and many others.

In his new position, Gossett will be co-managing some of the same clients, working closely with their existing teams. Among the artists joining him are Luke Benward (Life of the Party), Thomasin Mckenzie (Leave No Trace), Danielle Campbell (The Originals), Navia Robinson (Ravens Home), Abigail Pniowsky (Ten Days In The Valley), Anna Pniowsky (Light of My Life), Atticus Shaffer (The Middle), Jessy Schram (Last Resort), Isabella Acres (Hello My Name Is Doris), Elizabeth Ludlow (Godzilla: King Of Monsters), and Diamond White (Boo 2- A Madea Halloween).

“I look forward to continuing strong ties with my colleagues and friends in the agency world that I’ve worked with over the years,” Gossett said, adding, “and especially excited about working together in new and creative ways.”

“We are thrilled to have Mitchell join Industry,” said a statement from owners Dan Spilo, Sara Bottfeld, Tracey Murray and Andrew Deane. “Mitchell brings a deep and unique history of relationships with the best local agents throughout the country. That coupled with his keen eye for talent, proven repeatedly, and respect in the industry, make him a real asset to our company.”