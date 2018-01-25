Tom Cruise launched his official Instagram account today to share the official title of the upcoming installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and to share a a first look, high-flying photo of the film. (See the full image below).

The title is Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” Cruise writes on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”

Another Instagram photo depicts a film slateboard clapper with the words: “Summer”, “Mission: Impossible Fallout”, “Dir: Christopher McQuarrie”, “DOP: Rob Hardy BSC” and “Take 18”.

The film’s logline: The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout arrives in theaters July 27, 2018.

Here are Cruise’s Instagram posts, and the full first-look image:

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST