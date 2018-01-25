Actress Mishel Prada, who stars in the Fear The Walking Dead: Passage web series, has inked with UTA. Prada is set as one of the series regular in the new Starz Latinx drama series Vida from showrunner Tanya Saracho. The show centers on two Mexican-American sisters, Emma (Prada) and Lyn, from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity. Prada’s other credits include indie films The Two Dogs, Tell Me How I Die, and There Is a New World Somewhere. She’ll continue to be repped by The Greenroom.

Innovative Artists has signed host, actor and producer Dylan Landon for representation in all departments. Landon is currently the co-host of MTV International’s Crash Karaoke, a 10-episode series, which sees him and his co-host crash random gatherings prompting on the spot Karaoke Battles for cash. Landon also serves as the livestream host of Ultra Music Festival and The Hangout Music Festival, as well as host of the Ryan Seacrest-backed DigiTour. Landon, also repped by Roberts, Leibowitz & Hafitz, launched his independent production company, Good Kid Media, which will focus on developing scripted and unscripted content for feature, television and digital projects.