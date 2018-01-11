Mira Sorvino was present at the winter TCA tour today for Audience Network’s new series Condor and immediately took questions about her open letter to Dylan Farrow on Huffington Post yesterday. The Oscar-winning actress of Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite issues an apology to Farrow and Mia Farrow in which she exclaimed that she wasn’t aware of Woody Allen’s alleged abusive misconduct toward Dylan Farrow.

Sorvino told the press that since speaking with Ronan Farrow for his New Yorker piece where she revealed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment toward her, she has written several pieces in Time and Hollywood Reporter on the subject.

“It’s evolving for all of us, I’m very excited by #MeToo and and Time’s Up taking place, not just for me, but for my daughter. I can’t stand the idea that I or any other woman has suffered in their life multiple times,” said Sorvino, who was the only woman on stage during the Condor session.

“It takes brave concentration and thought, it’s not a snap to judgement thing,” said Sorvino on the pieces she selects to write, “I’ve been very careful and thought long and hard before putting out any statements, and it’s why I write in written form.”

“It’s a wonderful awakening time. As moral human beings, no one should be abused in the workplace or in their home. Obviously sexual politics have no place in a power dynamics,” said Sorvino.

Following the session, Sorvino briefly told the press that ever since directors Peter Jackson and Terry Zwigoff came out with their apologies about not considering Sorvino for roles per Weinstein’s resistance, that “since those allegations or revelations there seems to be a lot of goodwill toward me in the entertainment business and I’m getting offers. Already I have a fun, recurring role on Modern Family which is just a delight.” She also mentioned that in the near future there would be more news of future projects she’s involved with. On Jackson and Zwigoff, Sorvino was nothing but gracious saying “it was very brave and noble” of them.