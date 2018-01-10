EXCLUSIVE: Last year was very good and long overdue for Holt McCallany with the journeyman’s lead in Netflix’s Mindhunter and now 2018 looks to hit similar heights.

With a couple of months before production on Season 2 of the David Fincher and Charlize Theron EP’d drama kicks off, I’ve learned that the Justice League alum has joined Angel Has Fallen. Alongside Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, McCallany will be in the third of the successful Presidential thriller franchise that started back in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen.

Hitting a new stride in a long career, McCallany is set to play an old and close friend of Butler’s Secret Service agent Mike Banning called Wade Jennings. The leading role is an ex-military man who is now the head of technology company. As one would expect from the Fallen flicks, McCallany’s Jennings is playing more than one side in the Ric Roman Waugh directed movie.

Precise plot details of Angel Has Fallen are scant but we know that Air Force One is the target of supposed terrorists in this installment. We also know, after playing Vice-President Allan Trumbull in the last Fallen, Freeman is once again in an Executive branch role in the Millennium Films project that Focus Features is distributing.

To give you some bottom line perspective – Olympus Has Fallen grossed 170.3 million worldwide while the 2016 sequel London Has Fallenearned $205.8 worldwide.

Production on Angel Has Fallen is set to start next month in the UK. Co-starring Jonathan Groff and Anna Torv, Season 2 of the serial killer probing Mindhunter begins filming in April.

