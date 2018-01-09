EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Entertainment has made a deal with Emmy-nominated breakout Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to star in and produce a feature film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series. Brown will produce through her PCMA Productions banner.

Brown developed a relationship with Legendary as she just completed a starring role in the Michael Dougherty-directed Godzilla sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

The book series began with the 2006 title The Case of the Missing Marquess. The series spans six novels, revolving around mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola, who proves to be a highly capable detective in her own right. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary. Brown is represented by WME and attorney Steve Warren.