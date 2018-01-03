With the legalization of marijuana in California, Mike Tyson is ready to do a different kind of boxing — hot boxing, perhaps. The boxing icon and occasional actor broke ground last week to build a 40-acre marijuana farm.

The facility, called Tyson Ranch will be located in the desert in California City, 60 miles southwest of Death Valley. According to The Blast, 20 acres of the land will be used to cultivate cannabis and “will allow master growers to have maximum control of their environment.”

An avid advocate of the medicinal and healing attributes of marijuana, Tyson’s farm will also have a Tyson Cultivation School which will teach growers the latest methods in cannabis production. Tyson Holistic will run the ranch and will focus on treatment for men and women who have suffered from psychological ailments during military service.

In addition to the school and the facilities to grow pot, the ranch will essentially be a resort and include an edible factory, premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins as well as an amphitheater. The farm has all the necessities for attendees to have a high-quality vacation.

Looks like Tyson is on his way to getting lots of green…in more ways than one.

The passage of Proposition 64 in November 2016 legalized the sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana for adults. California will be the biggest state to legalize. Despite the proposition passing by 57 percent, it still remains controversial in some quarters, and governments are not fully behind the movement.

Recreational use of pot may be legal, but there are still plenty of restrictions. You can’t smoke it in public or within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare center when children are present. And like alcohol, you can’t smoke and drive. Local governments have the authority to make their own rules governing use.