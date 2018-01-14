Actress Michelle Williams has responded to All the Money in the World co-star Mark Wahlberg’s recent donation to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

“Today isn’t about me,” Williams said in a statement. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

Earlier today, Deadline exclusively reported that Mark Wahlberg announced that he donated in Michelle Williams’ name the $1.5 million in money he received for All The Money In The World reshoots. The donation was made to #TimesUp, the legal fund for sexual abuse and harassment victims.

The news comes after reports of alleged gender pay disparity between Wahlberg and Williams when director Ridley Scott gathered them together over the Thanksgiving holiday to reshoot scenes for the film with Christopher Plummer that had originally been shot with Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the pic after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual harassment.