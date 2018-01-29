Michelle Obama has selected Ellen DeGeneres for her first post-White House TV interview. The former first lady will appear on Thursday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show to help celebrate the host’s 60th birthday, the show revealed Monday.

She will appear on the first of DeGeneres’ two birthday-themed shows, populated with “people who are paying it forward” and who participated in her #OneMillionActsOfGood campaign, the daytime talker said.

AP

Obama in June made a surprise cameo on the BET Awards, when it presented its Humanitarian Award to Chance the Rapper for his efforts in his hometown of Chicago.

She gave her final First Lady interview to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS and OWN; during that interview she insisted she is not interested in running for office — “she” referring to Obama, that is.

Last February, Penguin Random House announced it had acquired world publication rights for a Michelle Obama memoir; no publication date was announced.