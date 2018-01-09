Making his first late-night appearance since release of his Donald Trump book “Fire and Fury, ” author Michael Wolff got asked if there was anything in his much dissected book that media should have grabbed on to but did not.

One “fundamentally serious thing” he said: Everybody in the White House has their own press secretary.

“The president has his own press secretary — not Sean Spicer, but his private press secretary. Jared has a press secretary. Steve Bannon had a press secretary. So there are all these different press operations.,” Wolff described.

“The answer why there are so many leaks in this White House? That’s what they did all day. That’s what the the operation was.

“There are essentially different White Houses, with these little staffs going out talking to the press all day long.”

“Anything give you hope, they do this well? Colbert asked.

“Hmmmmm…. nothing,” Wolff responded.

Colbert opened Monday’s Late Show warming up his audience for the interview:

“The book is just packed with nuggets of ‘oh my god’. If you haven’t read it yet here are the CliffsNotes: Trump dumb. Staff Worried,” Colbert said.

in one excerpt, Wolff wrote, “When one of his advisers sat down with Trump to explain the Constitution, he says, ‘I got as far as the Fourth Amendment before his finger is pulled down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head.'”

Here’s a clip of the interivew, followed by show opening monologue:

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome sits down with the author of #FireAndFury, and @MichaelWolffNYC isn't holding anything back when it comes to what he learned from his time in the White House. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/InPpuy8Rjn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2018