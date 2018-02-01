Michael Offer (How to Get Away With Murder) has been tapped to direct ABC police drama pilot Safe Harbor, from Jason Richman and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Richman, Safe Harbor chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional and often humorous situations. Offer directed two Shondaland/ABC drama pilots that went to series: How to Get Away With Murder and Still Star-Crossed. At ABC, he also helmed the 2015 drama pilot Runner starring Paula Patton. He most recently directed multiple episodes of Longmire.

Rob Bowman (Code Black) is set to direct ABC’s Staties drama pilot, from Matt Partney & Corey Evett, Maniac Productions and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Partney and Evett, Staties centers on Eliza Cortez, a hard-charging NYPD detective who’s banished to the boonies after a high-profile mistake and is paired with a new partner, Oregon State Trooper Sam King, whose investigative techniques don’t exactly follow protocol. Bowman has a pilot directing deal with ABC Studios and was a producer-director on Code Black. He also directed the pilots for Castle and The Crossing.

