EXCLUSIVE: The Wire alum Michael K. Williams has signed on to play Scatter in the Director X-helmed Superfly redo from Sony, which will bow in theaters June 15. Esai Morales has also come onboard to play Adalberto. The Alex Tse-penned script is based on the 1972 original blaxploitation crime drama, which followed African American cocaine dealer who tries to secure one more deal before getting out of the business.

REX/Shutterstock

Williams and Morales joins Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo, Jacob Ming-Trent, Omar Chapparo, and Allen Maldonado.

Joel Silver is producing with rap star Future, who is also putting together the film’s soundtrack. Exec producers are Steven R. Shore, Matthew Hirsch, Hal Sadoff, and Aaron Auch.

Williams received back-to-back Emmy noms for his role in the HBO TV movies Bessie, and the premium cabler’s miniseries, The Night Of, respectively. He currently stars in the SundanceTV series, Hap & Leonard, which will return with its third season March 7, and co-stars in Emilio Estevez’s film, The Public, which will open the Santa Barbara Film Festival on January 31. Williams is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and WME.

Morales, who currently stars on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, is repped by Innovative and LINK.