Michael J. Fox is joining ABC’s Designated Survivor when the drama series returns from its winter hiatus next month.

The Emmy-winning actor is set for a five-episode arc and will play Ethan West, a high-flying and connected Washington attorney who is hired by the President’s Cabinet and ultimately appointed as special prosecutor to investigate former President Cornelius Moss’s alleged leak of classified information.

West is a hyper-competitive, wily, relentless lawyer who plays his cards close to the vest and whose only allegiance is to his mandate — a single-mindedness that makes him an unpredictable and formidable adversary for President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland).

Fox has been busy on the TV side, receiving three Emmy guest actor noms for CBS’ The Good Wife. He also recently appeared in guest-starring roles on Pop’s Nightcap and in the ninth season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Designated Survivor, from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios, returns to original episodes February 28 at 10 PM.