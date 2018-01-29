Oscar and Palme d’Or winning director and screenwriter Michael Haneke (The White Ribbon, Amour) has teamed with FremantleMedia’s UFA Fiction (Deutschland 83) on his first TV series, drama Kelvin’s Book.

The English language, ten-part, high concept series is set in a dystopian world and will tell the adventurous story of a group of young people in a not too distant future. During a flight, they are forced to make an emergency landing outside of their home and are confronted with the actual face of their home country for the first time.

“After ten TV movies and 12 films, I wanted to tell a longer story for once,” Haneke said.

The much-lauded Haneke has won multiple awards for his screenplays Funny Games, The Piano Teacher and Caché, earning two Oscar nominations for The White Ribbon, and becoming one of the only directors to have won the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or award for two consecutive features The White Ribbon and Amour. Following its Palme d’Or win, the French language Amour also received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA.

Nico Hofmann and Benjamin Benedict will executive produce Kelvin’s Book for UFA Fiction.

“No contemporary director has moved and inspired me more than Michael Haneke,” Hofmann said. “Kelvin’s Book is an extraordinarily rich, gripping and ambitious story. With contemporary themes and a reflection of the digital age that we live in, there’s no better time for this project.”

Fremantle

The partnership with Haneke on Kelvin’s Book marks Frematle Media’s latest collaboration with a top writer on a TV series, following Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope), Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Neil Cross for the BBC and Hulu co-production, Hard Sun.

Germany-based UFA Fiction is behind the International Emmy award-winning drama series Deutschland 83 and legal dramedy Danni Lowinski, among other popular series.