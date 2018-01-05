Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res has hired The Jackal Group’s Dani Gorin as VP to oversee television for the company.

Gorin will be charged with a slate of projects including Untitled Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which has a two-season order at Apple; Scenes From A Marriage, based on the Ingmar Bergman film, written by Hagai Levi (In Treatment), a Media Res/Filmlance production; and Scanners, inspired by the David Cronenberg sci-fi film, a Media Res/Bron production.

Prior to joining Media Res, Gorin served as director of development at Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group where she oversaw development and production of all scripted television projects including Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again, both for Fox. She also optioned, packaged and sold books for The Jackal Group, including Caleb Carr’s Surrender, NY, now in development at Fox, Marie Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Chloe Benjamin’s upcoming novel The Immortalists.

Gorin previously worked as head of Business and Creative Development at The ZiZo Group.