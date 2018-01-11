EXCLUSIVE: Michael Brandt, whose screenwriting credits include co-writing Wanted, 3:10 to Yuma and 2 Fast 2 Furious with Derek Haas and who is co-creator of NBC’s Chicago Fire and its spinoffs, has sold his untitled supernatural thriller pitch to 20th Century Fox.

Shawn Levy’s studio-based 21 Laps is aboard to produce the film with Levy and Dan Levine producing. Fox’s Scott Aversano will oversee. The plot is being kept under wraps.

Brandt is currently an executive producer on all three Chicago franchise series. He also has directed episodes, including the Season 2, Season 3, Season 4 and Season 5 finales of Chicago Fire. He helmed the 2011 film The Double which he also co-wrote with Haas.

21 Laps’ also produces Netflix’s Stranger Things, and on the film side are in post on the Jennifer Yuh Nelson-directed The Darkest Minds for Fox and sci-fi thriller Kin for Lionsgate.

Brandt is repped by WME and Andrew Deane at Industry Entertainment.