EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan has hired Alana Mayo to be Head of Production and Development for his Outlier Society Productions. Jordan launched his film/TV shingle in the fall of 2016 with a multiyear first-look deal with Skydance Media. Mayo, who joins from Vimeo, where she was VP and Head of Originals, will help Outlier Society grow into a multi-platform media company offering digital content as well as scripted film/TV content.

Before Vimeo, Mayo spent most of her career at Paramount, and worked on such films as The Big Short, Selma, Fences and the upcoming Alex Garland-directed Annihilation. She started at Andrew Lazar’s Mad Chance and moved to Fox before joining Paramount.

Outlier Society projects include the hourlong sci-fi family drama Raising Dion, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order from Netflix, and The Thomas Crowne Affair reboot that Jordan will star in. There is an untitled project with Tarell Alvin McCraney for OWN, and an adaptation of the bestselling YA novel The Stars Beneath Our Feet, on which Jordan will make his directorial debut.

“I’ve loved getting to work in the producer space this past year and have been very fortunate to have a lot of projects I’m passionate about in the works,” Jordan said. “My constant goal is to evolve and take Outlier Society to the next level as a multi-platform media company and there is no one better to spearhead that task for us than Alana. Her experience and taste is what attracted me to her and her fearless ability to be a risk-taker in our ever-changing business is what really connected me with her. I am very fortunate to be working alongside such a creative force.”

Mayo said she had long admired Jordan’s taste talent and ambition. “I share his passion for great storytelling, empowering creators and bringing fresh and unique points of view to the forefront,” she said.

Jordan will next be seen reteaming with his Fruitvale Station and Creed director Ryan Coogler in Marvel’s Black Panther, and starring with Michael Shannon in an adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 for HBO. Next up, Jordan is back in the ring reprising his role as Adonis Creed in the Creed sequel, and he’ll then star in the Destin Cretton-directed Just Mercy for Warner Bros.

Jordan is repped by WME and attorney Greg Slewett.