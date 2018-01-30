Lois Lane and supervillain Lex Luthor are getting their own live-action series. Warner Bros. upcoming DC-Branded direct-to-consumer digital platform has given 13-episode straight-to-series order to Metropolis, a new drama series from Gotham executive producers John Stephens and Danny Cannon and Warner Bros. TV. It will go into production later this year for premiere on the service in 2019.

Set in the wondrous and awe-inspiring City of Tomorrow before the arrival of Superman, Metropolis, based on the DC characters, follows Lois Lane and Lex Luthor as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets.

IMDB/Rex/Shutterstock

Stephens and Cannon executive produce. Cannon will direct the first episode, from a teleplay by Stephens, with story by Cannon and Stephens. Warner Bros. TV, where Stephens and Cannon are under overall deals, is the studio.

Stephens and Cannon have served as executive producers since Season 1 on another prequel drama series named after an iconic DC Comics city that a famous DC superhero calls home, Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham, whose pilot Cannon also directed. Stephens previously served as writer-producer on Gossip Girl, The O.C. and Gilmore Girls. Cannon previously served as an executive producer and director on Nikita and the CSI franchise, among others.

Metropolis marks the fourth series ordered for the new DC digital service, joining WBTV’s Titans, and Warner Bros. Animation’s Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.

It also is the second Superman prequel series in the works, joining Syfy’s upcoming Krypton, from David S. Goyer, Damian Kindler and DC/Warner Bros. TV. That series takes place on the planet Krypton approximately 200 years before the birth of Kal-El aka Superman aka Clark Kent.

WBTV previously explored Clark, Lex and Lois’ early years in the long-running the WB/CW series Smallville. There, Lex and Lois were played by Michael Rosenbaum and Erica Durance. On the 1993 ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, the Lois and Lex characters were played by Teri Hatcher and John Shea.