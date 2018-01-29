Tomer Sisley (We’re The Millers) and Mehdi Dehbi (London Has Fallen) have been cast in Netflix’s drama series Messiah, from writer Michael Petroni (The Book Thief) and producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

Created by Petroni, the 10-episode Messiah explores the lines among religion, faith and politics. It chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East creating a groundswell of followers around him claiming he is the Messiah. Is he sent from God or is he a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order? The story unfolds from multiple points of view, including a young CIA agent, an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Latino preacher and his Texan daughter, a Palestinian refugee and the media, among others.

Sisley will play Avrim Dahan, an embittered Shin Bet operative who is violent, aggressive, a non-believer who is fighting for the protection of his country and nothing else. He has done some shameful things in the fight against terrorism.

Dehbi, whose casting was first reported by Variety, will play Al Massih, described as an enigma, his origins a mystery. People are unsure if he is a divine messenger or a political rabble-rouser. When he disappears from an Israeli interrogation cell with no explanation his legend begins to grow.

Sisley’s feature credits include We’re The Millers and Sleepless Night. He most recently appeared on TV in French miniseries Les Innocents. Sisley is repped by manager Susan Calogerakis and Sloan Offer Weber and Dern.

Dehbi’s most recent credits include London Has Fallen and FX’s Tyrant.