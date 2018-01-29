'Messiah': John Ortiz Cast In Netflix Drama Series From Mark Burnett & Roma Downey

John Ortiz has been cast in Netflix’s drama series Messiah, from writer Michael Petroni (The Book Thief) and producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

Created by Petroni, the 10-episode Messiah explores the lines among religion, faith and politics. It chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East creating a groundswell of followers around him claiming he is the Messiah. Is he sent from God or is he a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order? The story unfolds from multiple points of view, including a young CIA agent, an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Latino preacher and his Texan daughter, a Palestinian refugee and the media, among others.

Ortiz plays Felix, smart, humble and unassuming on the outside. Though blessed with a strong faith and a loving family, Felix struggles with his lot in life leading a tiny, uninspired congregation in a border town in Texas where he assumes he will live out the rest of his days. Felix’s life is about to change as he gets swept up into Al-Massih’s world. With growing power comes corruption and Felix must choose between remaining true to himself or going down a darker path.

Ortiz will next be seen on the big screen alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Jon Cena in Paramount’s Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and in a co-starring role in revenge thriller Peppermint opposite Jennifer Garner.