Meryl Streep famously has been nominated 20 times for an Academy Award. So when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, this year’s Oscars host challenged her to name, in 60 seconds, all 20 movies.

She failed miserably, remembering only:

The French Lieutenants Woman

Kramer vs Kramer

Silkwood

Sophie’s Choice

Out of Africa

A Cry in the Dark

“No,” Kimmel said, incorrectly.

“Why!? I was robbed!” Streep complained.

“You forgot the first one,” Kimmel hinted.

“Oh god. I can’t remember last Thursday,” she confessed.