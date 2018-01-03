Melanie Kohler has asked a federal court judge to dismiss the defamation suit brought by Hollywood producer Brett Ratner, which she argues is an attempt to “silence and intimidate” women like her who have come forward with stories of sexual mistreatment at his hands.

The document (read it here), filed yesterday in Hawaii, notes that six women — including some who are more famous than Kohler — have accused Ratner of sexual misconduct. But within hours of the Los Angeles Times publishing their accounts, the producer sued Kohler “in an apparent effort to intimidate other women from speaking out.”

Ratner’s suit claimed that Kohler had defamed him in a Facebook post that had been published in mid-October, then quickly removed. That post accused Ratner of rape.

In court documents, Kohler’s attorneys argue that Ratner’s claim that her Facebook post was “false, fabricated and fictional” and intended to harm his reputation “alleges zero facts suggesting why Ms. Kohler would have been motivated to lie about Mr. Ratner raping her.”

Kohler’s lawyers argue that Ratner’s complaint must be dismissed and that “such threadbare, conclusory allegations are patently insufficient.”