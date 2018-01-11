President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he’s going to “take a strong look at our country’s libel laws,” which he said are “a sham and a disgrace and do not reflect American values,” remarks made presumably in response to Michael Wolff’s barn-burner, Fire and Fury.

Wednesday night, “First Lady Melania Trump” (aka, actress Laura Benanti) stopped by Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to debunk the “pure fiction fake book” that is such an irritant to her “husband,” but a source of so much late-night comedy material for Colbert.

The best-selling book, which the First Lady’s spokesperson had forecast was “clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” was accurate in that she did cry on Election Night, the “First Lady” told Colbert.

But they were “tears of happiness,” she insisted. She also acknowledged she cries a lot at the White House, which, she said, is not to be confused with her other look: the “dead-eyed stare of contentment.”