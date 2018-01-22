Jane Fonda “has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” Megyn Kelly said Monday, playing the “Hanoi Jane” card as she addressed Fonda’s reax to being asked about plastic surgery while promoting her Netflix movie.

Fonda, Kelly said on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, “appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show.”

Kelly first insisted her “general philosophy” is to say nothing when other people talk about her. But, with Fonda talking about it again last week – the actress answered questions on the subject at Sundance, etc. – Kelly said it was time to address Fonda’s “Poor Me routine.”

Fonda, she noted, had come on MKT, “to promote a film about aging.” Netflix describes Our Souls at Night as a story of widowed neighbors who “begin sleeping in bed together platonically to alleviate their loneliness, and real romance begins to blossom.”

Kelly reminded viewers that Grace and Frankie star Fonda is maybe best known these days for having given “a cultural face to older women.”

“Well, the truth is most older women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore,” Kelly said. Plus, Fonda has discussed her cosmetic surgery many times, Kelly added, playing clips to make her point.

Over the weekend, Fonda said she would return to Kelly’s show. She also insisted she was not upset when Kelly asked her about plastic surgery, telling Variety she was “stunned” by the clumsy and “inappropriate” segue.

“It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer. But if she comes around and learns her stuff, sure,” she said in answer to a question about going back on the NBC morning show.

On Monday, Kelly described that interview as one in which she gave Fonda the chance “to empower other women” on the subject of plastic surgery, “and she rejected it.”

Saying she has “no regrets” about the question, Kelly added, “nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage.

“Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War — many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts, which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our pilots,” Kelly said, showing photos of same onscreen.

“She called our POWs ‘hypocrites and liars’ and referred to their torture as understandable,” Kelly continued. “Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture – but not for the rest of it.

“By the way, she still says she’s not proud of America.”

In another eyebrow-raising segue, Kelly told viewers that because of Vietnam, Fonda’s plastic surgery question “moral indignation is a little much.”

“She put her plastic surgery out there,” Kelly said. “She said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America. And honestly she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”