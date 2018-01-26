20th Century Fox’s The Maze Runner: Death Cure, the last picture in the YA feature trilogy, got off to a $1.5M start last night at 2,860 venues. Next to its predecessors, the first Maze Runner minted $1.1M from 2,200 10PM showings back in Sept. 2014 while a year later, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials improved upon that number with $1.7M.

There’s no question Maze Runner 3 will hit No. 1 this weekend. Fox is hoping for $20M at 3,787 venues, while others believe it could go as high a $23M. The Dylan O’Brien movie will have all the powers of PLF, Imax, and 3D working for him. In addition, Death Cure has the added perk of launching during a NFL-less weekend as we’re in the dead zone prior to Super Bowl. Rotten Tomatoes score is at 44% Rotten, which is lower than the original movie (65% fresh) and Scorch Trials (46% Rotten).

Nonetheless, with its current weekend projection, threequelitis looks to be weighing down on Death Cure with the first pic opening to a $11.2M Friday, $32.5M weekend and Scorch Trials earning $11M and a $30.3M opening. Maze Runner legged out a 3.1x to $102.4M stateside while Scorch Trials did a 2.7x to $81.6M. Wes Ball returns for his third time in the director’s chair steering James Dashner’s sci-fi/dystopian future novel to the big screen. Estimated production cost for Death Cure is around $62M which is just a tad north of what Scorch Trials cost ($61M).

Originally scheduled to open on Feb. 17 last year, Death Cure was delayed following O’Brien being seriously injured during filming in March 2016. Death Cure was pushed to Feb. 9 then to this weekend.

Counting $321.6M, Sony’ mammoth Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is expected to take second with a -25% dip in weekend 6 with an estimated $14M-$15M. It will overtake last summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2M) to become the fourth highest grossing title for the Culver City studio at the domestic B.O. behind Spider-Man ($403.7M), Spider-Man 2 ($373.5M) and Spider-Man 3 ($336.5M). Who knew in Star Wars release year, we’d still be talking about Jumanji this far out?

Telluride Film Festival

While Death Cure is the only wide entry, Entertainment Studios’ Christian Bale western Hostiles is also going wide from 119 theaters to 2,815 theaters today. The Scott Cooper directed pic previewed in 1,893 theaters last night making $370K. Running cume through fifth week is $1.9M. Hostiles carries a $50M production cost. Entertainment Studios beat out Annapurna, Fox Searchlight and Netflix for stateside rights to the western out of the Toronto International Film Festival. Pic carries a 71% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

There’s also a number of Oscar contenders breaking past 1,000 this weekend including The Shape of Water, Phantom Thread, to name a few. We’ll dive into those later this morning.