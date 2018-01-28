Refresh for latest…: Fox’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure expanded in its offshore rollout this session, finding a $62.6M weekend at the international box office. That outpaces Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials by 7.6% and the original Maze Runner by 49.2%. The threequel is now playing in a total 70 markets and saw opening No. 1s in 58 this frame. The overseas cume after last weekend’s bow in just four markets is $82M, including $21.7M in China.

The Wes Ball-helmed pic is IMAX’s first global day and date release of 2018 and earned $8M from 1,125 IMAX screens in 57 markets including North America. Globally it’s the format’s 2nd highest grossing January opening ever, behind 2015’s American Sniper.

While the final Maze Runner installment gets going, king of the holdover, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is continuing its wild ride. The Sony adventure has rocked its worldwide cume to $822M, swinging past the original Spider-Man to become the studio’s 5th biggest movie ever at the global box office.

The trajectory of this Jake Kasdan-helmed favorite was aided this weekend by $17.7M from overseas where the cume is now $484M. Holds have been intense in places like Spain, the UAE, Australia, Germany, France, Mexico, the UK and Brazil. China has lifted to $72.4M to lead all markets. Remember, Japan is still to come in April.

Elsewhere, Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Last Key has officially become the top international entry in the franchise with $81.1M to date. This weekend it overtook Insidious: Chapter 2 at $77.9M. All told, the series of four films has grossed $275.1M overseas.

In other milestones, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi crossed $1.3B worldwide and $700M internationally. It has also become IMAX’s 3rd biggest global release ever with $125M.

Viacom18 Demonstrating the power of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan with Chinese audiences, Secret Superstar added another $19M in the frame for a Middle Kingdom cume of $65.7M. Also from India, the controversy-stoking Padmaavat was on track to cross 100 crores ($15M) at home today while it set a record for the biggest IMAX opening ever in India with $461K on 12 screens. The Deepika Padukone-starrer further scored the biggest Bollywood opening ever in North America, taking over the laurels from Aamir Khan and his PK.

Breakdowns on the titles above and more are being updated below.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE

20th Century Fox With No. 1 starts in 58 markets this session, Fox’s threequel raced off with $62.6M in 70 total for an $82M overseas cume to date. Contrary to domestic where Death Cure is opening lower against the previous installments, internationally it’s outpacing The Scorch Trials by 7.6% and the original movie by 49.2% so far.

China got off the block at $21.6M for No. 1 despite stiff competition in the market. Russia also opened tops with $3.9M and Indonesia scored Fox’s 5th biggest bow ever with $3.1M. Korea had already opened last weekend and now stands at $15.1M, holding at No. 3.

In IMAX, China grossed $2.2M on 486 screens, with the $3.3M balance coming from 262 screens in 55 other markets.

Wes Ball returns to direct with the story following Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) as he embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as The Flare. Shooting on the picture was delayed when O’Brien suffered a serious injury during filming in 2016 and the release was pushed from February 2017 to this month. Next weekend sees 11 new markets join the race including Germany, Italy, Mexico, Belgium and India.

China was the top play on Scorch Trials with $29.6M. That film had an ultimate offshore cume of $230.6M while the first one scored $246M.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Sony The drumbeats keep sounding for Sony’s holiday-season holdover. The Jake Kasdan-helmed adventure has now become the studio’s 5th biggest grosser at the worldwide box office with $822M and counting. To achieve that milestone, Jumanji swung past the original Spider-Man and his $821.7M global. The movie should get up across $850M next weekend. Where the ultimate tally lands will depend on how things go in Japan which releases April 6.

This weekend added $17.7M overseas for a $484M international cume. Holds have a rather smoldering intensity in such markets as South Africa (-20%), Spain (-22%), the UAE (-24%), Australia (-25%), Germany (-27%), the Netherlands (-33%), France (-34%), Mexico (-34%), the UK (-35%), and Brazil (-35%).

In all this session, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan were playing on 10,800 screens in 92 markets.

The current Top 5 hubs are China ($72.4M – slowing with increased competition in the market), the UK ($46.3M), Australia ($34.8M), France ($26.1M) and Russia ($24.7M).

MORE…