FX has picked up to series Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, with a 10-episode order for a 2018 premiere. The announcement was made today at TCA.

The series order comes after the pilot underwent a reshoot and recasting of some key roles. FX CEO John Landgraf expressed optimism for the future of the spinoff at last summer’s TCA, saying that he expected a pickup in about three months.

This is the latest FX drama to land a series order after retooling the pilot, joining such shows as SoA and Snowfall.

Co-created by Sutter and Elgin James and hailing from Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, Mayans MC is the next chapter in Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy saga that was the highest-rated ongoing drama series in FX history. The Mayans were recurring and pivotal players in Sons of Anarchy throughout the show’s seven-year run.

Mayans MC is set in a post-Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta also star.

Norberto Barba directed the reworked pilot and will executive produce with Sutter. James serves as co-executive producer.