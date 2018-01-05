EXCLUSIVE: In the latest bold step for the movie division of Netflix, the company has made one of its most significant overall deals with an A-list feature filmmaker. Matt Reeves, who moved from War For The Planet Of The Apes into writing to direct the next solo Batman movie for Warner Bros and DC, is berthing his 6th & Idaho banner to a deal that will give Netflix an exclusive first look at any feature films that Reeves wants to produce and/or direct through his production company. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho moves its deal from Fox.

While Reeves has moved up to the big ticket tent pole arena, he is a versatile filmmaker with one foot in the genre game as evidenced by his early films Let Me In — a remake of the Swedish horror film Let The Right One In — and Cloverfield, the latter a modestly budgeted pic that grossed over $175 million worldwide. Reeves co-created the popular television series Felicity with JJ Abrams and directed numerous episodes including the pilot, and he directed episodes of numerous other series including Homicide: Life On The Street, Gideon’s Crossing and Relativity. He made his directorial debut on The Pallbearer in 1996, and co-wrote the James Gray-directed The Yards. While Batman is his next film as director, Netflix hopes for Reeves to become a significant supplier of pictures in these genres.

Netflix, which started 2018 by green lighting a sequel to Bright that marks its first home grown franchise, confirmed the new deal with Reeves. Said Scott Stuber, head of the film initiative at Netflix: “Matt is a fantastic storyteller with a unique vision and his track record speaks for itself. At Netflix we are partnering with the best filmmakers and know that Matt and his team will bring great inventive films to our global audience. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Netflix family.”

Reeves steers 6th & Idaho with senior vice president Adam Kassan and director of development and Rafi Crohn. They are developing Mouse Guard at Fox with Wes Ball directing, The Passage at Fox Broadcasting and The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole with Fox Animation.

“Netflix is at the forefront of a new age in how storytellers are reaching their audience,” Reeves said. “I am incredibly excited to be working with Scott and our teams to find and create thrilling, character-centered genre stories, and to guide and nurture new filmmaking voices.”

Reeves is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Tyerman.