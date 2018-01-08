Friday Night Lights and Parenthood alum Matt Lauria has been cast in New Line’s Shaft, joining stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Richard Roundtree. The Tim Story-directed flick follows John Shaft Jr. who, working for the FBI, reluctantly enlists his estranged father to help to find out who killed his best friend Karim and bring down a drug-trafficking/money-laundering operation in NYC.

Netflix is carrying more than half the film’s heavy $30M budget for international rights and will stream Shaft outside of the U.S. after New Line releases it in domestic theaters June 14, 2019.

The film is written by Alex Barnow and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who is also producing the pic with John Davis. Exec producers are Marc Fischer and Ira Napoliello.

Lauria, who starred on DirecTV’s recently cancelled series, Kingdom, will next be seen opposite Gina Rodriguez in Catherine Hardwicke’s Miss Bala for Sony.

He is repped by WME, Principal Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.Kingdom