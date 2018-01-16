Matt Damon was on NBC’s Today this morning to apologize for remarks he made last month about Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal. “Boy, I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this,” he told Kathie Lee Gifford.

“I think, ultimately, what it is for me is I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say,” said the Downsizing star, who rose to fame in a slew of movies produced by Harvey Weinstein. “So for that, I’m really sorry. This whole Time’s Up — a lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and go along for that ride.”

He added, “I should get in the backseat and close my mouth for a while.”

Watch the interview below.

In a December 14 interview with ABC’s Peter Travers, the Oscar winner said: “You know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

A number of women called him out over the remarks including Alyssa Milano and Damon’s Good Will Hunting co-star Minnie Driver, who tweeted: “SERIOUSLY? … Gosh it’s so interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem (profoundly unsurprising).”

Watch Damon’s Today interview here, with the apology portion starting at about the 4:25 mark: