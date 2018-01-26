FX has tapped former Weeds star Mary Louise Parker and People vs. O.J. Simpson’s Courtney B. Vance as the two leads in Compliance, a half-hour single-camera comedy from writer Sarah Burgess and Scott Rudin Prods. FX Productions is the studio.

Penned by Burgess and directed by Sam Gold, the project is centered around a private equity manager (Vance) and his government-appointed compliance monitor (Parker).

Burgess and Gold executive produces with Scott Rudin Prods.’ Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

Parker has been recurring on Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes. Vance was recently attached to star and produce drama project Heist 88, from director Anthony Hemingway and writer Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, based on the true story of convicted swindler Armand Moore, which was in development at FX.

Compliance stems from Rudin’s three-year first-look deal with Fox Networks Group. It is the latest greenlight for a comedy from a female creator at FX which is enjoying critical success with Pamela Adlon’s Better Things.